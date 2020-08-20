Tanzania: Three Charged With Economic Sabotage in Dar Court

Dar es Salaam — Three men are facing seven counts including economic sabotage and illegal possession of weapons and explosives.

Other counts include; their involvement in organizing terror plans and illegal possession of army uniforms (Tanzania People Defense Force).

The trio who are all residents of Dar es Salaam were on Wednesday, August 19, arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court to answer the charges. The case was presided over by resident magistrate Thomas Simba.

They include; Halifa Hassan, Adam Kasekwa, famously known as 'Adamo' and Mohamed Lingwenya.

The counts are related to the violation of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service Act and the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The prosecution was led by principal state attorney Shadrak Kimaro, assisted by senior state attorneys Wankyo Simon and Tulimanywa Majigo.

