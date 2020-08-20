Tanzania: Three Charged With Economic Sabotage in Dar Court

19 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — Three men are facing seven counts including economic sabotage and illegal possession of weapons and explosives.

Other counts include; their involvement in organizing terror plans and illegal possession of army uniforms (Tanzania People Defense Force).

The trio who are all residents of Dar es Salaam were on Wednesday, August 19, arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court to answer the charges. The case was presided over by resident magistrate Thomas Simba.

They include; Halifa Hassan, Adam Kasekwa, famously known as 'Adamo' and Mohamed Lingwenya.

The counts are related to the violation of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service Act and the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The prosecution was led by principal state attorney Shadrak Kimaro, assisted by senior state attorneys Wankyo Simon and Tulimanywa Majigo.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

