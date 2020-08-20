Malawi: Utm Increasing Parliamentary Strength - Kaneka Set to Join After Dossi

19 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Member of Parliament for Blantyre West Constituency, Isaac Kaneka, has been linked to UTM and that he will join the State Vice-President Saulos Chilima's led party to boost its numbers in Parliament, Nyasa Times understands.

Kaneka was a member of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) but was frustrated by his party during the primaries and won the elections on an Independent ticket.

He later joined DPP and now has withdrawn his membership.

"I am consulting my constituents on my next move," said Kaneka.

But he strongly hinted on the likelihood of joining UTM.

The development follows UTM's new catch of Chikwawa West MP Susan Dossi from DPP.

UTM has been wooing independents to bolster its numerical strength.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Mayor Chirwa an independent MP for Mzimba Luwerezi, Ireen Mambale of Balaka south, Joseph Nomale of Chiradzulu East and Nancy Chaaola of Ntcheu Bwanje, are also said to be realigning for UTM.

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, DPP won 62 seats in the 193-seat National Assembly, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and independents got 55 each with United Democratic Front (UDF) getting 10, People's Party (PP) won five, UTM Party won four and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has one.

But UTM welcomed to its benches independent MPs Alexander Chilikumtima of Ntcheu Bwanje South and and Ntcheu North East legislator Arthur Enoch Chipungu.

UTM Party director of publicity Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party is gaining more ground.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

