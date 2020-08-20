Kenya: On Form Alwyn Tera on Target Again in Georgia

19 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan International Alwyn Tera was on the score sheet again for his club Saburtalo as they thrashed Chikhura 8-2 in a Georgian top league match played at the Mikheil Meskhis Stadium in Tbilisi on Tuesday evening.

Tera has now scored in three successive matches and Saburtalo is now third in the league standings with 19 points after 10 games.

Up next for the team is an away game against Apollon on Thursday 27th August.

Amos Nondi

In the same league, former Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi will be in action for Dila Gori as they take on Torpedo Kutaisi at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium from 6 PM EAT Wednesday evening.

John Avire - Egypt

In the Egyptian Premier League, former Sofapaka striker John Avire played the entire match as Tanta SC lost by a solitary goal to Haras El Hodood.

Mohammed Ashraf's sixth-minute own goal made the difference in the match. This was Avire's second league game since joining the club over a year ago.

Tanta is currently second bottom on the log with 16 points having played 20 matches.

