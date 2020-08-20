Rwandan Igaba Signs for Arsenal

19 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Since May 2018, Arsenal are Rwanda's tourism partner through the 'Visit Rwanda' deal.

Rwanda-born winger George Lewis Igaba-Ishimwe Maniraguha has signed a professional contract with the U-23 side of Premier League giants Arsenal ahead of the new season.

The 20-year old, who was born in Kigali, moved to Norway as a child where he joined the youth development set-up at Tromso IL.

#BREAKING: Rwandan George Lewis has signed for @Arsenal's U-23 side on a two-year contract. The 20-year old winger was born in Kigali before moving to Norway as a child. https://t.co/tcGGf9qnpJ

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) August 18, 2020

After a spell at Tromso, Igaba then enjoyed successful periods at Norwegian second-tier sides Tromsdalen and Fram Larvik, where he played until the end of last season.

"It's really an unbelievable feeling. It feels really good right now. My playing style is very direct. I like to dribble a lot, I like to express myself on the field, so Arsenal fans can expect a show from me" Igaba told Arsenal website in his first interview.

Asked what he hopes to achieve at the club, Igaba said: "What I hope to achieve is, of course, to play for the first team at Arsenal and get as many appearances and goals and assists as possible."

With his blistering pace and ability to take on a defender in a one-on-one scenario, Igaba earned his first professional contract at Arsenal after he impressed the club's technical team in trials. The right-footed winger can play on both flanks.

Since May 2018, Arsenal are Rwanda's tourism partner through the three-year 'Visit Rwanda' deal. The Visit Rwanda logo features on the left sleeve of all Arsenal teams.

