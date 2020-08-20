Nigeria: Covid-19 - Osun Reopens Hotels, Relaxation Centres, Others

Five months after they were shut to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the Osun State government has reopened public spaces for business activities.

Hotels, relaxation centres, hairdressing salons and barbershops are to reopen on August 28, the government said in a statement on Wednesday by Niyi Ajibola, the Chief Press Secretary of the state's deputy governor, Benedict Alabi.

Mr Alabi, who is the chairperson of the state's technical committee on Covid-19, announced this to representatives of owners of hotels, bars, relaxation joints and others at a meeting in his office on Wednesday, the statement said.

"The decision to close down your businesses as at that time was very regrettable. But in the best interest of everyone, we took the decision then in order to protect the lives of our people against Coronavirus, which is still ravaging the entire world."

He said the decision to reopen was reached at the state executive council meeting on Monday.

He urged the business owner to follow laid down rules to avoid the spread of the deadly disease.

Mr Alabi added that the state would not condone night parties.

The meeting was attended by the commissioner for health, Rafiu Wusamotu, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Babatunde Olawale, and the special adviser to the governor on public health, Olasiji Olamiju