Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda's Positive Cases Cross 2,600 Mark

Rwanda on Wednesday, August 19, reported 67 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,644 since mid-March when the pandemic was confirmed in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 50 were detected in Kigali among vendors that work from closed Kigali markets.

The markets closed over Covid-19 are Nyabugogo and Nyarugenge markets.

Shops neighbouring the closed markets were also closed to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

In Rusizi District, 16 new cases of Covid-19 were reported among high risk groups of this district.

Kirehe District reported one case.

On the same day, the country registered 15 new recoveries, raising the toll of those who recovered from the pandemic to 1,698.

The results were obtained from 3,306 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country has carried out 345,920 tests.

So far, 10 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Rwanda.