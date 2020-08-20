Africa: Afcon Qualifiers to Resume in November

19 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Emergency Committee has approved November as the resumption month for qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals tournament.

The rescheduled tournament, which was initially due next year, will be held in January 2022 in Cameroon.

The qualifiers get back underway on November 9-17 with the third and fourth match-day of group qualifiers, whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place on March 22-30, 2021.

By the time footballing action was suspended on the continent, Rwanda's Amavubi were yet to earn a point having lost their first two matches against Mozambique and Cameroon in Group F.

Mozambique and Cameroon jointly top the group with 4 points each, while Cape Verde are third with 2 points. The next encounter for bottom side Rwanda will be against Cape Verde islands.

Rwanda has not taken part in the AFCON finals - Africa's biggest football event - since the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

