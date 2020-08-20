Rwanda: Covid-19 - Topflight League Clubs Set for Rwf28 Million Relief Fund

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has confirmed that each club of the Rwanda premier league will receive Rwf28m as part of the Fifa Covid-19 relief fund.

The Ferwafa Executive Committee, which convened on Tuesday, August 18, approved the distribution of the Fifa Covid-19 relief grant of USD 1million.

Teams of the second division will get Rwf10 million, whereas women teams will each be given Rwf5 million.

Clubs have been urged to use the relief funds in paying and clearing salary arrears for players and staff.