Rwanda: Covid-19 - Topflight League Clubs Set for Rwf28 Million Relief Fund

19 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has confirmed that each club of the Rwanda premier league will receive Rwf28m as part of the Fifa Covid-19 relief fund.

The Ferwafa Executive Committee, which convened on Tuesday, August 18, approved the distribution of the Fifa Covid-19 relief grant of USD 1million.

Teams of the second division will get Rwf10 million, whereas women teams will each be given Rwf5 million.

Clubs have been urged to use the relief funds in paying and clearing salary arrears for players and staff.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.