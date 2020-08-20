Cameroon: Muyuka's Macabre Killing - Prime Minister Consoles Bereaved Family

His emissary was in Makanga Quarter in Muyuka Town yesterday August 18, 2020 where he assured them that the State is with the family at this difficult time.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute has presented his condolences and that of the government to the Tumassang's family in Muyuka. This follows the brutal killing of their daughter, Sirri Comfort Tumassang (33) on August 11, 2020 in Makanga Quarter, Muyuka Town by armed separatists. On Tuesday August 18, 2020, Chief Dr. Dion Ngute's emissary, Ebune Confiance who is Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister's Office presented to the Tumassangs assuring words. "The Prime Minister was saddened by what happened to your daughter. The video depicting her killing is most horrible. He said your family should be strong at this difficult moment. That the government is with you people and had been sorting out all avenues to end this crisis," the PM's condolence message was presented to the deceased's 62 year-old-mother.

Ebune Confiance also encouraged the administrative authorities and the forces of Law and Order who are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that security reigns in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. "He also asked me to reiterate the call of the Head of State to youths who are still in the bushes with arms to drop them, join the NDDRC centres and make their lives better," he said. The population were called to be more vigilant and should denounce culprits who want to reign fear in the community for disorder to prevail. "The government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that peace and order reign," he said.

Sirri Comfort Tumassang was butchered by armed separatists on the tarmac near their compound in Makanga Quarter on August 11, 2020 and was buried last Saturday August 15, 2020 in their family compound in the same quarter. The following day, a separatist appeared at the Timassang's family compound bitterly enraged that the family defiled their orders and buried Sirri Comfort Tumassang in Muyuka. As such, he promised to burn down the Tumassang's family compound. Panic stricken, late Sirri's two children and their five cousins escaped for their lives. But late Sirri's mother said that she is not moving an inch. That she prefers to be burnt together with her house. That she is tired of running helter-skelter.