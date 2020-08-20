Cameroon: ASECNA - Cameroon Vies for Director General's Position

19 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

External Relations Minister received in audience on August 18, 2020 the Ambassadors of Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Chad during which he presented the candidature of the country.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella on August 18, 2020 granted three separate audiences to the Ambassadors of Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Chad to Cameroon, during which he presented the candidacy of Cameroon for the position of Director General at the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA). Cameroon is therefore presenting the candidacy of Englebert Zoa Etundi who at the moment is Cameroon's Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation in Canada. External Relations Minister was thus seeking the support of the countries whose three diplomats he received in audience.

Speaking after the audience, the Senegalese Ambassador to Cameroon, Khare Diouf said they discussed principally the candidacy of Cameroon for the post of Director General at ASECNA, which Cameroon is soliciting the support of Senegal and the next Mix Commission of the two countries due to hold in Yaounde once conditions are favorable.

On his part, the Ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire to Cameroon, Ahounou Manlan Narcisse said he reviewed cooperation ties with Minister Mbella Mbella especially in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic which has halted the realisation of certain outlined objectives. He equally stated that External Relations Minister presented the candidacy of Cameroon for the top position at ASCENA and lobbied for the support of his country.

Chadian Ambassador to Cameroon, Djiddi Bichara Hassan said during his audience with the Minister of External Relations, cooperation ties between the two nations bond by history and nature were discussed and the backing of Chad for the candidacy of Cameroon to the position of Director General at ASECNA was presented.The principle of geographical rotation at the helm of ASCENA was equally evoked in all three separate audiences.

Lire aussi : Muyuka's Macabre Killing : Prime Minister Consoles Bereaved Family

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.