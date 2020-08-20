Cameroon: ASECNA - Cameroon Vies for Director General's Position

External Relations Minister received in audience on August 18, 2020 the Ambassadors of Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Chad during which he presented the candidature of the country.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella on August 18, 2020 granted three separate audiences to the Ambassadors of Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Chad to Cameroon, during which he presented the candidacy of Cameroon for the position of Director General at the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA). Cameroon is therefore presenting the candidacy of Englebert Zoa Etundi who at the moment is Cameroon's Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation in Canada. External Relations Minister was thus seeking the support of the countries whose three diplomats he received in audience.

Speaking after the audience, the Senegalese Ambassador to Cameroon, Khare Diouf said they discussed principally the candidacy of Cameroon for the post of Director General at ASECNA, which Cameroon is soliciting the support of Senegal and the next Mix Commission of the two countries due to hold in Yaounde once conditions are favorable.

On his part, the Ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire to Cameroon, Ahounou Manlan Narcisse said he reviewed cooperation ties with Minister Mbella Mbella especially in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic which has halted the realisation of certain outlined objectives. He equally stated that External Relations Minister presented the candidacy of Cameroon for the top position at ASCENA and lobbied for the support of his country.

Chadian Ambassador to Cameroon, Djiddi Bichara Hassan said during his audience with the Minister of External Relations, cooperation ties between the two nations bond by history and nature were discussed and the backing of Chad for the candidacy of Cameroon to the position of Director General at ASECNA was presented.The principle of geographical rotation at the helm of ASCENA was equally evoked in all three separate audiences.

