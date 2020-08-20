Somalia: Three Killed By Landmine Attack in Beledweyne

Four people were killed including two police officers after a landmine exploded at the entrance of Laqanyo stadium in Beledweyne of Hiraan region on Tuesday.

The bomb exploded during an ongoing match launched by the new mayor Nadar Tabah Moalim to boost the talent of the youth in the region injuring at least 4 people others.

"The terrorist planted the explosives to harm the innocent civilians and challenge integration through sports, two officers lost their lives while two others were wounded, we are ready to sacrifice our life for the safety of our people." Said Inspector Dhaqane Abdullahi Wehliye from Beledweyne police station.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Alshabab militants based in Somalia fighting to overthrow the internationally recognized federal government to establish harsh Sharia law based in their own interpretation have carried out similar attacks in the past.