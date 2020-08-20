Sierra Leone: 13 Makeni Rioters Remanded

Thirteen accused persons who were allegedly involved in the Makeni riot in July,have been remanded in prison custody, after they made their maiden appearance before a magistrate court in Freetown.

The accused persons, including, Amadu Kamara, Idrissa Koroma, Thamiu Kamara and ten others were arraigned before Magistrate Mark Ngebah presiding at Pademba Road Court No. 2 on seven count charges of conspiracy to commit felony, carrying offensive weapon, disorderly behaviour, among other offences.

State prosecutor, Yusuf I. Sesay, alleges that the accused persons between Friday 17th and Saturday 18th July, 2020, within the Makeni City, Bombali District, conspired with other persons unknown to commit felony to wit carrying offensive weapons.

The prosecutor also claims that the accused persons also injured innocent people and maliciously damaged property worth thirty nine million, seven hundred thousand Leones, belonging to the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) regional office at No.7 Kamal Street.

He also alleges in count seven that the first accused maliciously damaged property to wit one steel door cost ten million Leones belonging to the Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC) at Nicole Street.

Meanwhile, all accused persons denied the charges.

Initially,Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Hawa Bah, applied to the court for a stand down of the matter as the State Counsel, Y. I Sesay, was in the High Court on another matter.

Her application was granted, although counsel to the accused persons, Wara Serry_Kamal, objected to her application.

After ten minutes, State Counsel Y. I Sesay appeared in court and re-mentioned the matter, but was quick to apply for an adjournment since he was yet to have conference with witnesses and had yet to properly peruse the file.

His application annoyed the defence counsel, who told the court that the action of the prosecutor was unfair as her clients have spent 30 days in police custody.

"Am annoyed because the court has held my clients for thirty days in police custody, just to come and say another thing," she said.

Lawyer Serry- Kamal, however, raised a jurisdictional objection, citing Section 39 and 43 of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965.

She told court that the accused persons should have been tried in the jurisdiction they committed the crime.

She added that not only the accused persons were from Bombali district, but also the witnesses, the investigators and family members who may want to witness the trial.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This court does not have the competent jurisdictional mandate to try this matter," she stressed.

Defence counsel also stated that if the state wants to continue with the matter, they have the right to apply for a transfer to Makeni.

State counsel Y.I Sesay asked for a date in order for him to respond to the defence counsel's objection, as he was only coming into the matter for the first time and did not have the opportunity to peruse the file.

Counsel Serry- Kamal later applied for bail on behalf of the accused persons, noting that they have been in police custody for thirty days.

The lead defence attorney further informed the Bench that some of their clients are unwell and that if granted bail, they have reliable persons to stand as sureties and that they would ensure that the accused are in court whenever the matter comes up.

The defence counsel backed up her application by citing Section 79 of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965.

However, Magistrate Mark Ngebah also ordered that those who are sick to have access to medical attention at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The matter was adjourned to Friday, 21st August, 2020.