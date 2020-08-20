Tanzania: ATCL Reclaims Lost Regional Glory

AIR Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) is flying the country's flag high, thanks to the Fifth Phase Government's move to revamp the then ailing Wings of Kilimanjaro.

The revamping exercise that started when President John Magufuli assumed power, close to five years ago, saw the national flag carrier flying a fleet of new aircrafts to seven regional and 13 domestic destinations.

ATCL, the third largest carrier in East Africa, said it will start flying to Guangzhou, China, in the next half of this year if the coronavirus pandemic is contained, in a bid to boost its name internationally.

The Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said when presenting his budget frame for 2020/21 this year, that the government made a down payment of 85bn/- for other three new planes.

"Since the revival of ATCL, the government managed to increase revenue, employment and easing tourists' movement in and outside the country," the PM said while moving his budget.

Apart from 85bn/- investment, to boost its fleet-size, the national flag carrier has already invested 1.27trl/- in buying eight new planes with three more in the production line.

The government's vision is to enable ATCL to operate competitively and sustainably to conquer domestic, regional and international markets.

The Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications wants ATCL to reduce operating costs, to have experienced staff and clear debts that lead to poor accounting of the balance sheet.

"[Thus] ATCL will be launching its operations to Guangzhou, China if the coronavirus pandemic ends," The Minister of Transport, Mr Isack Kamwelwe said.

In addition, the Minister said that the government expects to receive three (3) more aircrafts which are two Airbus A220-300s, and one Dash 8 Q400.

Four years ago, ATCL had a shaky balance sheet and fleet of two aged Bombardier Dash 8-300s, operating a limited-route.

However, after coming into power in 2015, the new government boldly announced that it has ordered new aircrafts, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a possibility of having another one in the future.

While, the B787 was in the pipeline, the government purchased two Bombardiers Dash 8-400 -- latest versions of that class, and the rest was history.

To create a strong competitive airline, the new ATCL attempted International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification and passed the audit in April 2019.

ATCL serves seven international destinations including Comoro, Burundi, Uganda and recently added routes to Zimbabwe, Zambia, and India.