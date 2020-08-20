Tanzania: Mbeya Agro-Processors to Increase Horticulture Exports

20 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Mbeya

HORTICULTURAL growers from Mbeya region have expressed optimism to increase export volume and earnings after securing land for establishing agro processing industries.

"We are optimistic that the initiative will help double production for exports," said Mr Renatus Lembileki, a grower of cabbages and avocado in the region.

He said lack of land to establish industries were one of the biggest obstacles, not money, labour, or produce.

The initiative to establish 50 small and medium industries in the region is being implemented by the Tanzania Food Processors Association of Women Entrepreneurs (TAFOPA) after securing a five-acre plot offered by Mbeya regional authorities for the purpose.

"You can secure easily money from the bank or elsewhere to start very modern industrial plants in a short time. But without land, you will not get anywhere, and this is what has been happening all these years," he said.

Mr Lembileki said the Covid-19 pandemic created yawning emptiness in east, central, southern African, European and American markets. "People out there want products, not rhetoric," he noted.

TAFOPA, which is fully backed by the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), is busy establishing industries and cold rooms to process horticultural products for local and external markets in the secured plot. A Swiss organization, HELVETAS, has thrown its weight behind the project.

Justin Fungo of Glosama Bakers said small entrepreneurs would gainfully use the area for local and external markets. "This project will lift us from our current problems. Many products decayed for lack of markets," he said.

Contacted for comment, the TPSF Chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula said they were keen on the project because, other stakeholders in the project were equally enthusiastic and serious.

