Tanzania: Ball On NEC Court As Cc Completes Its Task

20 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE CCM Central Committee (CC) sat for the second day yesterday to finalise its recommendations of party members who seek to contest for Parliamentary or House of Representatives seats.

The completion of the CC meetings paves the way for the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the final of the nomination meetings, which is scheduled to take place at Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma today.

According to the statement released by the Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole yesterday, the Central Committee (CC) had finalised all preparations for the major meeting yesterday.

He said by yesterday evening, the CC had already prepared all important agendas that will guide the members in the meeting today.

The CC meeting, which started on Tuesday, was led by the party's national chairman, President John Magufuli.

During its meeting today, NEC is scheduled to pick its candidates who will run for the post of legislators in the planned October election.

One of the key NEC functions during elections is to consider and make final nomination of candidates for Parliamentary elections as well as for the Zanzibar House of Representatives elections, according to election laws.

CCM's NEC members are meeting today for the first time since Tanzania was named among countries that have managed to make it to the middle income economy.

On July 1, the country was declared a middle income country, a feat that had been achieved five years ahead of schedule.

Tanzania entered into that bracket of middle-income countries with a GNI per capita between 1,036 and 4,045 US dollars as per World Bank 2019 classification.

Last year, the country recorded economic growth of 7 per cent making it one of the fastest growing economies in Africa. It is the second largest economy in East Africa and among the top 10 in Africa joining Kenya as the second East Africa Community member state in the middle-income strata.

Yesterday, the CC commended the government for its tireless efforts in building up the economy and for its strong strategies in implementing the 2020/2025 development vision and the party's 2015-2020 manifesto.

"The government has managed to implement all strategies that have helped to support the country's economic growth," reads part of the statement.

