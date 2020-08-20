Ghana: Nigeria - Ghana - Relations With Ghana in Turmoil

Following the forceful closure of shops belonging to Nigerian traders in major Ghanaian towns.

The Nigerian government has said it would take "urgent steps" following a viral video showing the forced closure of shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana. Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama made the announcement on Monday, 17, 2020 in a tweet, as he expressed his government's "dismay".

Foreign shop-owners in Ghana the majority of whom are Nigerian say they fear they have little choice but to leave the country after their businesses were sealed. "We are used to shops being locked, but this is the first time the government is involved," the head of the Nigerian Traders' Association in Ashanti region told the BBC. Under Ghanaian law foreign citizens are required to have an investment of at least $1m to trade in the country, which many complain is extortionate.

A spokesman for Ghana's trade ministry, Prince Boakye Boateng, told the BBC the government was forced to act because the businesses failed to comply with the rules. The businesses had only reopened in July after being shut for six months, thanks to discussions between the Nigerian and Ghanaian governments after a dispute with the Ghana Union of Traders Association, which accused foreign traders of unfair competition and breaking the rules. Alhaji Abdulaziz Ibrahim, the head of the chancery at the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, told BBC the two countries enjoy "a special relationship", are speaking "at a government to government level" and "expect a swift resolution".

A pressure group, the Human Rights Writers Association, has called on the Nigeria government to retaliate against Ghanaian businesses in Nigeria. Some Nigerians are questioning the rationale behind Ghana's imposition of conditions, considering agreements on free trade and movement reached by the regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

The latest incident comes just months after a major diplomatic row in which a building in the Nigerian embassy compound in Accra was demolished. According to a statement from the Nigerian government, armed men reportedly stormed the compound and destroyed buildings under construction. President Nana Akufo-Addo after a telephone call with President Muhammadu Buhari, apologized and ordered for an investigation.