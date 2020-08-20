Cameroon: Slaughtering of Comfort Tumassang - Women Groups Denounce Such Barbarism

Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai congratulated them for their courage and that they should persistently denounce killings perpetuated by armed separatists.

In the face of constant killings perpetrated in the South West Region by armed separatists, women groups living in the region turned out on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 to show their grief and call for a return to normalcy. Their protest was triggered by the brutal slaughtering of Sirri Comfort Tumassang in Makanga Quarter, Muyuka Town on August 11, 2020.

All dressed in black, the protest march brought together women from all walks of life who mourned all those who had lost their lives as a result of the crisis. Marching from Bongo Square to South West Governor's Office, they chanted sorrowful songs that provoked tears dropping from the eyes of onlookers. In hand were placards with the following inscriptions: "Respect life, defend women and girls, stop the killing", "Her choice of partner should not determine her fate; her partner her choice ", "We want women's voices and not dead bodies in the media", "We stand against violence and murder."

The organiser of the protest march, Dr. Agbor Meg said that the move is to remind those in the bushes that they were born by the same women they are targeting now. Also, they told the administration that women in the region no longer feel secure. "Women cannot go to their markets and farms because people will be picked up. The killers should be tracked down and face the law. We should protect lives. Violence has never solved problem," she stated.

Addressing the women at the esplanade of the South West Governor's Office, Governor Okalia Bilai, congratulated them for their courage and determination in condemning the ongoing killings. He encouraged them to go back to their various neighbourhoods and villages, and encourage others women to call to order those carrying out mayhem and see to it that peace is returns to the region. "I want to thank you for your constant support and unfailing denunciations to those carrying out these atrocities. Thank you for coming out today. Be assure that you have the protection of the State," Governor Okalia Bilai noted.