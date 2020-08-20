Gambia: Kanifing General Hospital Converted to Covid-19 Treatment Centre

19 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

Ministry of Health has announced that effective Monday 24 August 2020, Kanifing General Hospital will be used as a Covid-19 Treatment Centre.

According to the director of Health Services Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, the move was prompted by the increasing demand for bed space for covid-19 patients in the country.

The hospital management held an extraordinary meeting on Friday 14 August 2020 to discuss strategies and mechanisms for the smooth transition of the hospital to a Covid-19 Treatment facility.

Meanwhile, the following sub-committees were constituted:

Training and Capacity Development: This committee was tasked to arrange and execute the training of all staff (both clinical and support staff) on infection prevention and control. In addition, all doctors and nurses will be trained on Case Management of COVID-19 patients (including invasive and non-invasive procedures).

Logistics and Supply Chain: This committee has been assigned the responsibility of developing a comprehensive list of drugs, equipment and supplies required for safe and efficient service delivery.

Staff Engagement and Welfare Committee: This committee was tasked to prepare a staff incentive package (financial and non-financial rewards). It was also assigned the responsibility of developing support systems for staff who become infected from the work environment as well as their immediate families. The Committee will hold meetings with all departments of the hospital in order to prepare staff psychologically for the tasks ahead.

"The hospital management at this challenging moment of our country's history solicits the cooperation, support and understanding of all as it continues to work with relevant stakeholders towards providing the right and conducive environment for staff to operate safely and efficiently."

Gambia: Senegalese soldier quarantined as 244 new covid-19 cases confirmed

Furious transport union president questions Gambia's democracy

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.