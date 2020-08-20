Gambia: Ex NAWEC Md Declines Govt Foreign Service Offer

19 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Modou Cham

The former managing director of National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), Alpha Robinson, has declined the redeployment to foreign service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

In a statement addressed to the Personal Management Office (PMO) dated 10 August 2020, Mr. Robinson thanked President Adama Barrow for giving him the opportunity to serve his country for one year nine days, as managing director of NAWEC.

"I came to The Gambia on 28th June 2019 to serve as Managing Director of NAWEC with effect from 1st July2019, driven solely by the desire to play a role in the irreversible transformation of NAWEC to continually improve its service delivery and contribute more effectively to the socio-economic development of The Gambia," he writes, as he thanked the president for "the kind offer" to deploy him to the foreign service.

However, he added that after careful consideration and consultation with his family, he has come to the conclusion that a career in the foreign service would not avail him the opportunity to have the impact he desires for The Gambia and Africa.

He said that he would endeavour to continue to make his experience and knowledge available to the country in the best possible way.

"I handed over the office of the Managing Director to Mr. Nani Juwara as advised in your letter and have attached a copy of my hand-over notes, which a document was sent by email to Mr. Juwara and copied to the entire NAWEC Board of Directors and the Group Directors of the new NAWEC structure. I trust the handover notes will give you a sense of the reform path NAWEC embarked on under my leadership and some of my reflections on the pertinent challenges I believe the company needs to overcome in order to transition to a sustainable, efficient and effective company. It is my firm belief that NAWEC will only achieve its true potential as an engine for socio-economic growth if it is reformed to become fit for purpose."

He finally wished the executive, the NAWEC Board of Directors and the management of NAWEC every success in transforming the company to achieve the vision elucidated in the company's strategy.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.