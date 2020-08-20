Gambia: Kartong Urges Dissolved VDC to Resign

The people of Kartong, Kombo South District are calling on their dissolved village development committee (VDC) members to resign.

The Kombo South village said the VDC was dissolved some time ago by the Brikama Area Council but failed to relinquish office and continues to operate as usual.

In petition sent to this medium demanding the VDC's resignation, the people of Kartong said that the dissolved VDC continues to enter into contract with investors such as Sandele Retreat and Conference Facilities, JXYG Aquatic Product Company Limited and Fishmeal even after they are no longer recognised by the village.

Meanwhile, Local Government Act 2002 says VDCs are mandated to render account of their financial transactions and development activities to members of the village during Annual General Meetings (AGM).

They alleged that the dissolved Kartong VDC also continues to collect revenue and has failed to organise Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the past seven years.

