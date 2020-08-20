Gambia - Senegalese Soldier Quarantined As 244 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed

A Senegalese soldier and a Malaysian national who entered the country through Amdalai Border have been taken to quarantine as the country's coronavirus confirmed cases surpassed 2000.

The Gambia yesterday announced 244 new cases of covid-19, the highest number of cases registered in a single day.

The country now has 2,116 confirmed cases since the first case was confirmed on 17 March 2020. This current situation represents 34% test positivity rate (244 out of 725 total tests performed), according to the 121st national situation report of the country.

The report further added that the median age of the new cases is 36 years (range: 2 to 94 years). 14 new discharges were effected from the treatment centres, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 415 (19.6% recovery rate).

According to the report, 725 new laboratory test results were received from MRCG and NPHL and out of these, 4 new tests returned undetermined and 274 tests (30 repeats and 244 new) were positive for covid-19 whereas 6 persons who were newly taken into quarantine include Senegalese soldiers and Malaysian national (all of whom entered through the Amdalai Point of Entry).

The country, the report further states, has 311 people in quarantine with 1, 638 active cases, 187 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.0.

Meanwhile, Senegal, that has been battling with the surge of the virus long before The Gambia yesterday reported 68 new positive cases, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 12,305; 7,767 recoveries, 256 deaths and 4,281 under treatment.