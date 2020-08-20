Gambia: U.S. Govt Donates Sanitation Supplies to KMC

Banjul, The Gambia - The United States remains committed to supporting countries including The Gambia in their fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Ambassador Paschall handed over 765,000 dalasis worth of sanitation supplies to the Kanifing Municipal Council to support their efforts to combat the virus.

The supplies were purchased using funds donated by the U.S. Department of Defense in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

These important resources will help KMC respond to and prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus. All attendees at the event wore face masks, practiced proper hand hygiene, and followed safe distancing best practices.

Ambassador Paschall thanked the leadership of the Kanifing Municipal Council upon delivery of the items.

He said, "We at the American Embassy are proud to partner with the Council to support your efforts to support your citizens as they battle the Novel Coronavirus. We are reminded at these times that this is a small planet, that we are all brothers and sisters and must all work together to solve problems like these."

Deputy Mayor Musa Bah expressed his gratitude for the support. The donation to the Kanifing Municipal Council is one of many small-scale programs supporting The Gambia's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. government continues to lead the global response to COVID-19. The United States had allocated $12.5 Billion U.S. dollars to benefit the international COVID-19 Response. More information about the U.S. support for the international COVID-19 Response is available here: https://www.state.gov/update-the-united-states-continues-to-lead-the-global-response-to-covid-19-4/.