Gambia: NAWEC MD Inspects Project Sites in Rural Gambia

The managing director of the National Water and Electricity Company, Nani Juwara and his team recently completed a two-day inspection visit to key project sites and facilities in rural Gambia.

The objective of the trip was to assess the progress of activities in The Gambia Electricity Extension Project in the Lower River region as well as maintenance activities at the Bansang and Basse Power Stations.

The Electricity Extension Project (EEP), which starts from Kalaji to Sankandi and inland to Keneba and another phase to Kwinella and then finally to Tendaba is 95% complete

This is part of the $22.5m Indian government funding through the EXIM Bank of India. This will provide electricity for surrounding villages in Kiang for the first time in the history of The Gambia.

Next stop was to see the progress of maintenance activities in both Central River and Upper River regions respectively on how to improve power supply in these regions.

In Bansang, a back-up engine was brought in earlier to energize the Central River region, while one of the engines in the Basse Power Station is under repairs

At Basse MD Juwara and team also inspected the work being done by the NAWEC engineers and their counterparts from German company M.A.N.

The repair works and maintenance is expected to be completed with the next couple of weeks.