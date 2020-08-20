Gambia: NAWEC MD Inspects Project Sites in Rural Gambia

19 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The managing director of the National Water and Electricity Company, Nani Juwara and his team recently completed a two-day inspection visit to key project sites and facilities in rural Gambia.

The objective of the trip was to assess the progress of activities in The Gambia Electricity Extension Project in the Lower River region as well as maintenance activities at the Bansang and Basse Power Stations.

The Electricity Extension Project (EEP), which starts from Kalaji to Sankandi and inland to Keneba and another phase to Kwinella and then finally to Tendaba is 95% complete

This is part of the $22.5m Indian government funding through the EXIM Bank of India. This will provide electricity for surrounding villages in Kiang for the first time in the history of The Gambia.

Next stop was to see the progress of maintenance activities in both Central River and Upper River regions respectively on how to improve power supply in these regions.

In Bansang, a back-up engine was brought in earlier to energize the Central River region, while one of the engines in the Basse Power Station is under repairs

At Basse MD Juwara and team also inspected the work being done by the NAWEC engineers and their counterparts from German company M.A.N.

The repair works and maintenance is expected to be completed with the next couple of weeks.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.