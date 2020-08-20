Sudan Govt, SPLM-N Agar Renegotiate 'Political Issues' in Two Areas

Juba — The Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar), that signed a security protocol on Monday, started negotiations on a "revision of the political issues paper for the Two Areas" (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state) yesterday.

South Sudan mediator Dhieu Mathok told reporters in Juba that the revision session should be concluded today.

He also said a time schedule has been developed for separate meetings in Juba between the government delegation and the SPLM-N faction headed by Abdelaziz El Hilu.

The negotiations with the SPLM-N El Hilu will resume within the next two days, he stated. They will begin with the files on the Declaration of Principles, the cessation of hostilities, and humanitarian aid.

Less than two weeks ago, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction headed by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) exchanged accusations of using violence against civilians in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan.

Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', who arrived at the South Sudanese capital on Monday, expressed optimism that the final peace agreement will be signed at the planned date, August 28.

After his meeting with the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, Hemeti said at a press conference that "all peace-loving people will hear good news". In the presence of the Chadian delegation, Hemeti met with the mediation team and negotiators from both sides. They are all optimistic that an peace deal will be reached within the planned time, Hemeti said.

Tut Galuak, Advisor on Security Affairs to the President of South Sudan and head of the mediation team, added that the negotiations on the Darfur track will start sessions on the security arrangements this morning. When a security protocol for Darfur has been completed, the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance and the Sudanese government will be ready to sign the comprehensive peace agreement, he said.

