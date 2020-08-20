Nigeria: Super Eagles Resume Afcon 2021 Qualifiers in November, Qatar 2022 in May 2021

20 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Emergency Committee of Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved resumption dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Africa qualifying group stage of 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This means a busy schedule awaits the participating teams, with double-headers from November 2020 through to November 2021 in the battle for spots to the final tournament of the two competitions.

"The schedules for the two competitions have had to be revised in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which halted many sports activities across the continent and beyond for some time.

"For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers will hold from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, 2020, with the Day 3 and Day 4 matches, while the penultimate and ultimate matches take place from March 22 to March 30 2021.

"The 40 teams in contention for the five slots for Qatar 2022 will commence the journey between May 31 and June 15, 2021 with the Day 1 and Day 2 matches.

"From Aug. 30 to Sept. 17, the Day 3 and Day 4 matches are expected to take place, with Day 5 and Day 6 matches fixed for Oct. 4 to Oct. 12, 2021.

"The Playoff matches have been scheduled for Nov. 8 to Nov 16, 2021," CAF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CAF has said it was monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities with regards to hosting of the matches and would make pronouncements accordingly.

