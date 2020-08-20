Somalia: SNA Seize Vehicle Packed With Explosives

The Somali National Army have seized a vehicle with explosives in Gendershe of Lower Shabelle roughly 58 kilometres from the capital Mogadishu in a special operation conducted on Wednesday.

According to the commander of the 16th Battalion of the Somali army, Colonel Ismail Abdimalik the vehicle was headed to Mogadishu and they arrested several militants during the operation.

"We received information the Toyota Hilux surf was loaded with explosives," said the commander.

"We immediately stopped the vehicle and found the explosives," he added.

Danab forces are conducting large-scale operations in the Lower Shabelle region, and have recently taken control of Al Shabaab-held areas in the region.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 35 others wounded on Sunday in a gun and bomb attack at Mogadishu's popular Elite hotel by the al-Shabab armed group.