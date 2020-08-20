Sudan: Government and Darfur Track Delegations Resume Negotiations

Juba — Negotiations sessions between the government and the Darfur armed struggle movements on the security arrangements, kicked off, Wednesday, at Crown Hotel , in Juba.

The Security Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan, the Head of the Mediation Team, Tot Galwak said the negotiation on the security arrangements concerning Darfur track has officially, started, expressing hope that the current round of negotiation will be decisive.

Minister of Defense, Maj-General, Yassin Ibrahim who led the government delegation, pointed out that the Darfur track security arrangements started a long time ago and suspended, then we started again and now the negotiations are progressing well.

He added that the paper had many complications, but with patience and determination we managed to to amend it to cope with the standards and bases which control the other military institutions and security bodies.

The Assistant Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Nur Al-Daim Taha told reporters that today's session comes to complete previous discussions concerning Darfur Track security arrangements.

The Security Arrangements on Darfur Track were discussed through video conference and direct negotiations with Sudan Liberation Movement, Menawi Wing, and during this session, the two papers were consolidated for discussion with the government delegation.