Sudan: Government and Darfur Track Delegations Resume Negotiations

19 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Negotiations sessions between the government and the Darfur armed struggle movements on the security arrangements, kicked off, Wednesday, at Crown Hotel , in Juba.

The Security Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan, the Head of the Mediation Team, Tot Galwak said the negotiation on the security arrangements concerning Darfur track has officially, started, expressing hope that the current round of negotiation will be decisive.

Minister of Defense, Maj-General, Yassin Ibrahim who led the government delegation, pointed out that the Darfur track security arrangements started a long time ago and suspended, then we started again and now the negotiations are progressing well.

He added that the paper had many complications, but with patience and determination we managed to to amend it to cope with the standards and bases which control the other military institutions and security bodies.

The Assistant Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Nur Al-Daim Taha told reporters that today's session comes to complete previous discussions concerning Darfur Track security arrangements.

The Security Arrangements on Darfur Track were discussed through video conference and direct negotiations with Sudan Liberation Movement, Menawi Wing, and during this session, the two papers were consolidated for discussion with the government delegation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.