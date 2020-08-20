Kenya: Amina Mohamed, Omamo, Mulinge Among '100 Most Influential Women in Africa'

18 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako and David Kwalimwa

Three Kenyan women have been ranked among 100 most influential women in Africa in 2020.

They are Raychelle Omamo Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, her counterpart Amina Mohamed (Sports, Heritage and Culture) and Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom's Chief Customer Officer.

The rating was done by Avance Media, a leading African based public relations and rating firm, which said that the list was drawn from 34 countries across the continent.

According to Prince Akpah, the MD of Avance Media, the list focuses on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation.

"Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana recorded the highest number of women with 20,11 and 9 representatives respectively chosen from various career backgrounds," Avance Media explained in a statement.

These women were drawn from politics, diplomacy, activism, business leadership, entertainment, and entrepreneurship fields.

The youngest African to make the 2020 list is 24-year-old Namibia's Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Emma Theofelus.

The list also has Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi, Halima Dangote who is the Group Executive Director of Dangote Group and former Burundi Football Federation president Lydia Nsekera, among others.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

