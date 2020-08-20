Eritrea: Support to Disadvantaged Families

19 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Financial support has been extended to disadvantaged families in the sub-zones of Gala-Nefhi, Mai-Temenai, Akria and Paradizo, Central region.

According to report, in Sela'e Daero administrative area, Gala-Nefhi sub-zone, over 355 thousand Nakfa was distributed to disadvantaged families in the area, in Mai-Temenai sub-zone 67 thousand Nakfa, in Akria sub-zone over 139 thousand Nakfa and in Adi-Sogdo, Paradizo sub-zone, 69 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, 149 thousand Nakfa contributed by Tesfa Sport Club was disbursed to war disabled veterans in 11 sub-zones in the Central region.

In related news, the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association branch in the Southern region also distributed 1 thousand Nakfa each to 18 members of the association in Mai-Mine sub-zone, Southern region.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com.

