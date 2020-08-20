Eritrea: Encouraging Palm Dates Farming

Massawa — Encouraging palm dates cultivation is being conducted in the sub-zones of Sheib, Ghinda and Massawa sub-zones through integrated effort of stakeholders. The report was made by Mr. Daniel Kesete, head of vegetables and fruits farming development at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Northern Red Sea region.

Mr. Daniel indicated that the palm dates cultivated in the areas of Gurgusum, Dogali and other areas in the vicinity are in good condition and have started production to supply the local markets.

Indicating that palm date is a drought resistant and the Northern and Southern Red Sea regions are suitable for the cultivation of the plant, Mr. Daniel said that Eritrea has suitable land and climate to cultivate palm date and commercialize it locally and regionally.

With the experience gathered over the years, Mr. Daniel said that Eritrea has a huge potential for date farming and date palm cultivation and is expected to be among the biggest agro-industrial sectors of the country in the future.

Mr. Daniel went on to say that as part of expansion of the project, about three thousand seedlings have been distributed to four institutions in the sub-zones of Afabet, Foro, Sheib, Ghinda and Foro and that the Gahtelay nursery center that was established in 2017 is playing significant role in serving as bank of different types of seeds and called on farmers to take advantage of the opportunity in planting the tree in their areas.

According to Mr. Daniel, training on pollinating and treatment of palm date trees has been provided to farmers and as a result encouraging result is being registered.