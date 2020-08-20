Sudan: New North Darfur Governor - 'Authorities Failed to Protect the People'

19 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher / Kabkabiya — The governor of North Darfur has acknowledged that the authorities failed to protect the people in the state. Aid organisations are preparing to assist the tens of thousands of flood victims in Kabkabiya.

A man and his son were killed on Monday evening the in El Beida area, some 90 kilometres southeast of the state capital. A woman was injured in an attack by herders on their farm near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, that same evening.

Relatives of the two people killed brought their bodies to the government offices in El Fasher yesterday. They demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

The new civilian governor of North Darfur, Mohamed Arabi, addressed the mourners. He instructed a joint force from the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to move immediately to the site of the incident to arrest the perpetrators and recover the stolen property.

He acknowledged the failure of the authorities to protect the people in North Darfur, despite the deployment of a large number of army and RSF forces. He promised to do more to protect the displaced in the state, and also to protect the agricultural season.

Flood victims

Nine UN agencies, seven international organisations, and eight Sudanese counterparts have arrived in Kabkabiya, to aid the approximately 47,000 people whose homes were destroyed by rain and floods in the past 10 days.

The acting North Darfur Humanitarian Aid Coordinator, Abbas Yousef, announced that the distribution of humanitarian aid in Kabkabiya will commence on Tuesday, August 25.

The authorities of Kabkabiya locality have decided to move the affected people to new residential sites still to be planned.

Radio Dabanga

