Nigeria: Mamman Daura Reportedly Flown to UK for Urgent Medical Treatment

20 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

President Mohammadu Buhari's Nephew, Mamman Daura, was on Wednesday reportedly flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical treatment, according to a report by SaharaReporters.

"Daura, 79, was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to coronavirus since last Friday," the report read.

Daura made the trip at a time the ban imposed on international flights as one of the ways of curtailing further spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria has not been lifted.

However, a source in the Presidency says it would be wrong and inappropriate for the Presidency to speak on Daura's personal issues because he is not a government official.

The source said "Is he (Daura) a government official? Is that how the Presidency has been speaking officially on the movement of private citizens? I think it will be unfair to expect the Presidency to speak on this," the source said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

