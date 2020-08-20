Nigeria: Mamman Daura Reportedly Flown to UK for Urgent Medical Treatment

President Mohammadu Buhari's Nephew, Mamman Daura, was on Wednesday reportedly flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical treatment, according to a report by SaharaReporters.

"Daura, 79, was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to coronavirus since last Friday," the report read.

Daura made the trip at a time the ban imposed on international flights as one of the ways of curtailing further spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria has not been lifted.

However, a source in the Presidency says it would be wrong and inappropriate for the Presidency to speak on Daura's personal issues because he is not a government official.

The source said "Is he (Daura) a government official? Is that how the Presidency has been speaking officially on the movement of private citizens? I think it will be unfair to expect the Presidency to speak on this," the source said.

Vanguard News Nigeria