Malawi: Court Concludes Hearing MCP Candidates' Parliamentary Poll Case for Nsanje, Chikwawa

20 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

High Court in Blantyre has completed hearing a case in which three Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contestants for Nsanje Central, North and Chikwawa East constituencies are disputing the 2019 parliamentary elections results and directed petitioners and defence to file final submissions by September 28 before its determination.

Kafandikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central, Enoch Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Foster Thipiwa (Chikwawa East) are challenging results of the parliamentary elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Francis Kasaila of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Nsanje Central, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje of Nsanje North (DPP) and Sam Khumbayiwa of United Democratic Front (UDF) in Chikwawa East winners.

Judge Sylvester Kalembera on Tuesday continued hearing the case when the petitioners' lawyer Wester Kosamu cross-examined MEC's ICT officer Ephraim Nyirongo.

He gave the parties 40 days to file final submissions before delivering his judgement.

In July last year, MEC through its lawyer Dalitso Mataka, asked the court to dismiss the case, saying the three petitioners did not have sufficient evidence and that they sued a wrong party as all the polling materials are with the Clerk of Parliament.

Judge Kalembera dismissed the application and allowed the case to proceed.

The judge also ordered that the electoral commission to produce all the documents it used in the polls for the three constituencies including original tally sheets, counterfoils, log books and register of voters ticked.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.