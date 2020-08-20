Tanzania: Forgiveness a Vital Magufuli Attribute

When President John Magufuli was elected CCM National Party Chairman in 2016, some critics claimed he lacked the nitty-gritty of how to lead the oldest ruling party in Africa, little did they know that the top leader had his thorough plans in his mind.

There are some critics who went as far as claiming that since President Magufuli wasn't a CCM frontrunner when he assumed the highest political post, CCM would ultimately find itself sailing in uncharted waters.

Almost five years down the line now since he was elected as CCM top leader, President Magufuli has proved all critics wrong.

His efforts to clean the mess in both CCM and the government have paid off, becoming an outspoken leader in the African continent.

It would be recalled that when he formed a taskforce under the current CCM Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally to take stock of CCM assets and liabilities, it became evident that some CCM individuals were not happy as the report compiled later uncovered the untold rot.

The report prompted President Magufuli to take drastic measures, including ordering some individuals who had illegally claimed ownership of some assets to voluntarily surrender them to the party.

This has enabled CCM to generate funds from its sources, including investments, making the ruling party independent in terms of resources to run its affairs, including financing this year's general election campaigns.

But, his no nonsense attitude in both CCM and the government, was not received well by some CCM and government heavyweights as they perceived President Magufuli as being too radical, especially when he started purging officials associated with corruption and ineptness in public service delivery.

While maintaining his zero tolerance on laxity, corruption and negligence, the CCM national chairman has, on other side, displayed a high level of compassion for those who repent after committing certain mistakes both in the party and government, such as violating party ethics and indiscipline.

Available records show that President Magufuli, serving as CCM national Chairperson, has forgiven a number of party officials who violated party ethics.

The list includes Ms Sophia Simba, Mr January Makamba, Mr Abdulrahman Kinana, Mr Nape Nnauye and Mzee Yusuph Makamba.

Being a CCM National Chairman, President Magufuli, in these four years, has presided over several meetings of CCM organs that, among other things, have accepted the return of some heavyweights who had defected to the opposition parties in 2015.

Former prime ministers Frederick Sumaye and Edward Lowassa are good examples of high profile persons in this aspect. The list can be stretched if one looks at the personalities who had defected to opposition parties but made a U-turn and rejoined CCM.

But, President Magufuli also displayed the same spirit in the government. Who can pretend to have already forgotten the pardon granted to former Commissioner General of Fire and Rescue Force, Thobias Andengenye, who was embroiled in a bid for the purchase of firefighting equipment from a Romanian firm without following proper procedures?

Of course the list can also be lengthened if one looks at lower levels of the government.

Thousands of inmates have been pardoned at different occasions, a move that has helped to decongest the country's prisons but also bring harmony in the society.

Experts in conflict resolution do agree that amnesty is one of the strategies used in bringing harmony in any conflict.

Though the strategy is highly used in resolving internal armed conflict, the approach can also be of great use in bringing unity and harmony in any organisation.

CCM National Chairman Magufuli chose to adopt amnesty in his leadership style and today the ruling party goes to the general election a united entity.

If he had decided to harden his heart, perhaps certain high profile individuals would still be outside CCM.