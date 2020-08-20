Tanzania: With Vital'o in, It's Simba Day With Vibes

VITAL'O from Burundi will grace Simba Day as the club's management has assured fans of a unique and historic day during its climax at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Alongside the presentation of new kit, squad and logo, music performance from renowned artistes will light up the whole Simba Day showpiece, according to the club's Communication Officer, Haji Manara.

Manara made the promise yesterday during his meeting with the press at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

"Vital'O will arrive tomorrow at 11:00am and in the evening both teams will train at Mkapa Stadium."

"Previously we planned to invite Al Ahly of Egypt, but due to the coronavirus scare it has been very difficult for them to come, hence we opted for Vital'O as we believe they are the right opponent to give us a challenge."

On that big day, Diamond Platinumz will stand on the stage and deliver his outstanding performance together with Twanga Pepeta band, Tunda Man, Major Kunta, and Mwasiti.

"Simba Day entertainment will be entertained by Twanga Pepeta, Tunda Man, Major Kunta, Mwasiti and exclusively there will be Diamond Platnumz."

"It will be like a music festival, we intend to do something big and tomorrow there will be a big surprise for Simba fans. Mpoki will be the master of ceremony."

The entrance to Uhuru Stadium will be 2,000/- , there will be a big screen which will project the players and technical bench when they arrive.

The entries at Mkapa Stadium will be 7,000/- at the round seats, 20,000/- in VIP C, 30,000/- VIP B, 40,000/- in VIP A and 150,000/- Platinum tickets.

He added that the first ten people to buy platinum tickets will get a chance to attend in the special event that will take place on Sunday at 7:00 pm at the Serena Hotel in which players and the technical bench will also take part.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports' spokesperson Jean Paul Nkurunziza stated that Simba SC and Young Africans have expressed interest in playing friendly matches against Rayon Sports ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Although they expect to face Yanga this Saturday, it is still unclear whether Rayon would be ready for the match as they have been out of pitch since March this year.