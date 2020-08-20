Tanzania: Gwambina Claim Ripe for League Challenge

20 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

THE Chairman of the Mwanza Gwambina FC, Omary Mmassi said the club management is keen to make the team among the country's big guns by recruiting a big number of quality players.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in Mwanza yesterday, Mmassi said they have already 25 players so far who are ready to effectively accomplish that task.

"The team is already in the camp with a total of 25 players though the number is expected to increase according to the wishes of our coaches," Mmassi said.

One of the teams promoted from the First Division League, Gwambina are the sole representatives of Mwanza region after the relegation of Alliance and Mbao FC.

The Chairman has called upon the team's supporters and fans in Mwanza region to turn up in big numbers whenever their team plays in both home and away venues.

He commended the efforts of the club's management and stakeholders who have helped them to earn the Premier League promotion.

Mmassi named the players who are at the training camp as Mohamed Makaka, Isihaka Ibrahim, Stali Nyambe, Mohamed Hussein who are goalkeepers.

Defenders are; Revocatus Richard, Salum Kipaga, Hamad Nassor, Anthony Matogolo, Aron Lulambo, Lameck Daniel, Baraka Mtui 'Popa' and Novatus Lufunga.

Midfielders are; Yusuph Kagoma, Yusuph Lwenge 'Dunia' Salim Juma Sheshe, Rajab Athuman, Said Mkangu and Jacob Massawe.

Strikers are; Meshack Abraham, Jimmyson Steven, Paul Nonga, Kapama Kibaden, Moric Mahela, Japhet Makalai and Miraji Saleh.

Gwambina FC technical bench director Mwinyi Zahera said he was pleased with the plans set by his team of winning various competitions.

Zahera, who formerly coached Young Africans and Motema Pembe, promised to use his experience in football to make the team win many titles.

He added that he has great confidence in the players who have been recruited.

"All players are committed and I am sure they will achieve a lot as Gwambina players," he said.

