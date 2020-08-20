Nigerian Embassy in Canada Shut Down

The Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada has announced an indefinite suspension of its activities.

In a statement posted on its website, the commission also said the special intervention arrangement for emergency cases "on discretionary basis" had been suspended.

The commission said it had devised a system in which citizens with emergency cases were attended to strictly by appointment that allowed a limited number of people into the chancery at a time, in compliance with the laid-down rules of physical distancing.

But it said some citizens chose to abuse the system by showing up without an appointment.

It also accused citizens of acting in an unruly manner land disturbing the peace at the chancery.

It said the situation came to a head on August 14, when a group showed up at the high commission and refused to allow embassy staff members to attend to those who had appointments.