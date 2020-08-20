Zimbabwe: Tsenengamu Speaks From Hiding Hole, Says Family Threatened With Death

Outspoken former Zanu-PF youth league national political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu says state security agents are harassing his family and threatening to wipe them out if he does not come out.

The firebrand former loyalist turned black empowerment lobbyist has been in hiding after police launched a manhunt for him and other opposition activists ahead of the thwarted July 31 protests.

"I will not come out of hiding anytime soon. My life is under threat," he said in a telephone interview from an undisclosed location.

Tsenengamu has transitioned into a fierce critic of the Zanu PF administration since he was booted out of the party for criticising its leaders for corruption.

He was part of a long cast of anti-corruption campaigners targeted by the state.

Said the activist, "I am being hunted down like a wild animal for daring to speak out and challenge the corrupt and looters. For more than a month now, I have not been able to be with my family as I am always moving from one point to the other hiding away from my former comrades who have unleashed the state apparatus on me as well as on others whom I have no idea about their whereabouts and safety."

He added that while he was prepared to pay the price for his stand, he was pained by the fact that the state has resorted to harassing his family.

"My family has been harassed and tormented and I have no peace," said Tsenengamu.

"The state agents have been to my farm and Harare home over and over again.

"I am told the police have been instructed to fabricate additional non-political charges against me in case they arrest me.

"To achieve this, they have been making frantic efforts to dig into my past as far back as when I was (Zanu PF) provincial youth chairman in Mashonaland Central in a bid to see if they could find crimes of abuse of office.

"All this is in a bid to silence me for raising a voice against corruption and looting.

"They want it to appear like I am a criminal and not a victim of ongoing persecutions against dissenting voices. I am not safe and so is my family.

"I am ready to pay the price for my principles, but they must leave my family out of this. I am not going to run away from this country. I am not a criminal."