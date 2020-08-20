Zimbabwe: Tsenengamu Speaks From Hiding Hole, Says Family Threatened With Death

20 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Outspoken former Zanu-PF youth league national political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu says state security agents are harassing his family and threatening to wipe them out if he does not come out.

The firebrand former loyalist turned black empowerment lobbyist has been in hiding after police launched a manhunt for him and other opposition activists ahead of the thwarted July 31 protests.

"I will not come out of hiding anytime soon. My life is under threat," he said in a telephone interview from an undisclosed location.

Tsenengamu has transitioned into a fierce critic of the Zanu PF administration since he was booted out of the party for criticising its leaders for corruption.

He was part of a long cast of anti-corruption campaigners targeted by the state.

Said the activist, "I am being hunted down like a wild animal for daring to speak out and challenge the corrupt and looters. For more than a month now, I have not been able to be with my family as I am always moving from one point to the other hiding away from my former comrades who have unleashed the state apparatus on me as well as on others whom I have no idea about their whereabouts and safety."

He added that while he was prepared to pay the price for his stand, he was pained by the fact that the state has resorted to harassing his family.

"My family has been harassed and tormented and I have no peace," said Tsenengamu.

"The state agents have been to my farm and Harare home over and over again.

"I am told the police have been instructed to fabricate additional non-political charges against me in case they arrest me.

"To achieve this, they have been making frantic efforts to dig into my past as far back as when I was (Zanu PF) provincial youth chairman in Mashonaland Central in a bid to see if they could find crimes of abuse of office.

"All this is in a bid to silence me for raising a voice against corruption and looting.

"They want it to appear like I am a criminal and not a victim of ongoing persecutions against dissenting voices. I am not safe and so is my family.

"I am ready to pay the price for my principles, but they must leave my family out of this. I am not going to run away from this country. I am not a criminal."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.