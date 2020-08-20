Zimbabwe: New Higherlife Foundation Programme to Help Child Birth

19 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Philanthropist and pan-African businessman Strive Masiyiwa is mobilizing funds to support the maternal, child-birth sections of Zimbabwe's largest referral hospitals.

Masiyiwa's action follows recent media reports of seven babies that were reportedly stillborn in one night at one of the country's largest referral hospitals, after urgent treatment was said to have been delayed due to staffing issues.

Masiyiwa wrote:

A few weeks ago the BBC News service ran a story which shocked the world. My wife and daughters were crying openly.

I told them that we must focus our attention on doing what we can to help, as philanthropists. Which is why we set up Higherlife Foundation 25 years ago.

Fast Forward (to today): We have now mobilized funds, mostly from our international friends, as well as our own resources.

We intend to immediately support the seven national referral hospitals that deliver 90% of the babies in Zimbabwe.

A new programme has been put in place which will support midwives and other employees working at these maternity facilities. The programme is similar to our support for doctors.

This is a private initiative. It is totally voluntary, and we are working directly with anyone interested in working with us.

Hopefully as we roll out this programme, this type of thing will not happen again.

