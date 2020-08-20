Zimbabwe: Mugwadi Apologises for Muttering 'F-Word' During Live Al Jazeera Interview

Excitable Zanu-PF Information and Publicity Director Tafadzwa Mugwadi Wednesday issued an apology for muttering the 'F-word' during a live virtual debate with global news channel Aljazeera.

The youthful former ZINASU president insulted Aljazeera journalist Femi Oke, presenter of the Stream.

Co-panellists during the debate were Human Rights Watch's director Dewa Mavhinga and opposition MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzai Mahere.

The Zanu PF Information Director was invited to participate in a debate that was themed "Are Zimbabweans being silenced?"

While Oke was reading the viewers' comments, Mugwadi burst into sarcastic laughter interrupting Oke and then said, "This is rubbish. F*ck you." (see interview below)

https://s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/newzimlive/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/20042602/Tafadzwa-Mugwadi-insult.mp4

But after a moment of reflection and with possible scolding by his senior colleagues within the party, Mugwadi returned to issue an apology.

Addressing the media after a politburo meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters, Mugwadi said he had felt unsafe as he was encircled by three MDC activists and ended up throwing harsh remarks on a live show.

"I ended up throwing harsh remarks to an international journalist from Aljazeera. My unreserved apologies," said Mugwadi.

"I must say I had been encircled by three activists from the MDC Alliance and I felt that it wasn't balanced, we will look forward to working with them."