Liberia: CDC Chairman Morlu Outlines Campaign Activities - Addresses CPP Cummings Quest to Debate Pres. Weah

Monrovia — The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has officially written the National Elections Commission (NEC) informing the electoral house that it would launch its campaign for the December 8 senatorial election on October 17 and which would be climaxed on December 5.

In this regard, the Chairman of the CDC, Mulbah K. Morlu, said the party is now poised to for the presentation of candidates of the senatorial elections to their respective counties.

"The party takes due recognition of efforts by all party leaders, stalwarts & mandate-commissars who continue to promote the efforts. Candidates are admonished to increase working relations with all partisans, stalwarts & heads if regions to accelerate our set goals," Morlu said.

According to ruling party chairman, in line with its strategic campaign interests, the party has officially submitted a comprehensive campaign plan, which includes the lunch and closure of its 2020 mid-term senatorial campaigns.

In a related development, the Chairman Morlu disclosed that the CDC remains sympathetic and supportive to not only to its members but to also all well-meaning Liberians. He said, the party found it unbelievable that Mr. Joshua Sackie who was offered a job with the Liberia Refugee Repatriation, Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) and still in the employ of the entity would threaten to take away his life in demand for job.

"Our approach is remains sympathetic and supportive, while we must not neglect the moral compulsion to set the records straight.

"In matters of jobs and employment, the President has done exceptionally well to empower our people and will continue to do so even though no one has employed more partisans than His Excellency George Manneh Weah," he said.

According to Chairman Morlu, while it is not wrong to seek employment, "but if you're going demand job then you must at least have the moral fibers upon which the demand is exerted".

He lashed at Sackie for walking away from the party and affiliating with other political parties though he claimed to be an uncle to the party since Pres. Weah is the father.

"How can the uncle of a group of young children suddenly walk away from the home, moved with a new family, leaves the kids to starve with their real father, haul food to another home?" Morlu asked rhetorically.

At the same time, Chairman Morlu has for the first time commented on the chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings' refusal to debate the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel McGill but requesting to debate Pres. Weah.

According to Morlu, Mr. Cummings has no political ground to debate President Weah.

Morlu: "When have you heard about a President going to a debate with chairman of a political party outside election period?

"Even if we were in a presidential campaign period, what's your survey statics? See the US, you don't go to certain debates except you attain certain poll numbers."

He criticized the opposition bloc for allowing themselves to be led by a leader who would deny them from holding primaries.