Sudan: Gamar Eddin Participates in Inauguration of AFTA Secretariat Headquarters

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar Eddin, has participated in the virtual inauguration ceremony of the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AFTA), which was held in the Ghanaian capital Accra yesterday noon.

The virtually opening ceremony due to the Corona pandemic, was held via video conference during which the Ghanaian President Nana Akofi Addo, handed over the building of the AFTA Secretariat to the African Union Commission.

The handover ceremony was honored by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr. Musa Faki, and the Secretary-General-elect of the Continental Free Trade Area, Mr. Wamkele Minni, and the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, the chairman of the Council of States, the senior Ghanaian government officials and the members of the African diplomatic corps.

Ghana was previously chosen to host the secretariat of the Continental Free Trade Area and the residence of its Secretary General, and looks forward to becoming a regional economic and investment center by hosting the headquarters.

The area will launch its operations next January, aiming to create a unified market across 55 countries on the African continent, to enhance competitiveness at the industry and institutions' level. The Sudan is one of the countries that signed the agreement and is currently working to complete the ratification procedures.