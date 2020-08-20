Sudan: Gamar Eddin Participates in Inauguration of AFTA Secretariat Headquarters

19 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar Eddin, has participated in the virtual inauguration ceremony of the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AFTA), which was held in the Ghanaian capital Accra yesterday noon.

The virtually opening ceremony due to the Corona pandemic, was held via video conference during which the Ghanaian President Nana Akofi Addo, handed over the building of the AFTA Secretariat to the African Union Commission.

The handover ceremony was honored by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr. Musa Faki, and the Secretary-General-elect of the Continental Free Trade Area, Mr. Wamkele Minni, and the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, the chairman of the Council of States, the senior Ghanaian government officials and the members of the African diplomatic corps.

Ghana was previously chosen to host the secretariat of the Continental Free Trade Area and the residence of its Secretary General, and looks forward to becoming a regional economic and investment center by hosting the headquarters.

The area will launch its operations next January, aiming to create a unified market across 55 countries on the African continent, to enhance competitiveness at the industry and institutions' level. The Sudan is one of the countries that signed the agreement and is currently working to complete the ratification procedures.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.