Zimbabwe: Dump Church Robes and Join Political Arena, ED Says to Catholic Priests

20 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Under-siege President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dug in, telling Catholic priests who have rebuked him for poor leadership, to stop using the pulpit to advance detractors' agenda.

This comes after Catholic priests, under the auspices of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, last week penned a damning condemnation of the Zanu PF led administration for acts of commission and omission.

In their pastoral letter, the Bishops Conference denounced government for putting the country through "a multi-layered crisis", including economic collapse, deepening poverty, corruption and human rights abuses.

The letter elicited a vitriolic response by government through Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa who labelled the clergymen "evil".

Mutsvangwa's response could only ignite more fires as political parties, civic groups and churches have come out guns blazing, scolding a rattled government for digging in in the face of apparent national decay.

Addressing a party politburo Wednesday, Mnangagwa confirmed an intransigent government position, telling party elites that men of the cloth were free to join or form their own political parties if they were itching for a showdown with him.

"It is most unfortunate when men of the cloth begin to use the pulpit to advance a nefarious agenda for detractors of our country.

"Those who want to enter the political realm are welcome to do so. They must come out and form political parties.

"As Zanu PF, we are ready for the 2023 elections," said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa denied claims Zanu PF was averse to church counsel, adding, the party worked closely with the church during the liberation struggle and in the post-independence era.

"Zanu PF has a close relationship with the church dating back to the days of the liberation struggle," he said.

"In the post-independence period, we continued to work well. Going forward, we remain committed to working well with church to advance the national development agenda, as a united people."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.