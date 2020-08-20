Sudanese Teenager Found Dead in French City

Paris — The French police, on Wednesday, found the body of a Sudanese teenager after being swept away by the waves to the French city of serengeti.

The French Minister of Citizenship, Marlene Schiappa, said the 16-years old boy seems to be one of the asylum seekers who try to cross the English Canal to the United Kingdom.

"The police found the boy dead, in the coast of the French city of Serengeti, in northern France, a day after his disappearance.

The French Minister said in her Tweeter account that the boy was announced disappeared, last night, expressing deep sorrow over the death of the Sudanese child who tried to cross the English Canal to the UK.

Reuters News Agency said the local police did not comment on the incident.