Sudan: Tut Galwak - No Major Differences Over Security Arrangements in Darfur Track

19 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The head of the South Sudan's mediation team, note that the session of talks on Darfur track that was held this morning at the Crown Hotel in Juba between the government delegations and the armed struggle movements has discussed many items of the security arrangements file, stressing that there were no major differences between two sides.

Galwak has expressed hope that the current round of talks will be decisive for reaching an agreement on the security arrangements protocol, in order to reach a comprehensive peace agreement, to enhance security, stability and achieve sustainable development in Sudan.

the rapporteur of the negotiating team in the security arrangements file - the Darfur track, Mutasim Ahmed Mohammed, on his part, said in a press statement following the session, that the negotiation is going well and that the points of disagreement between the two parties are limited and it is expected to be overcome within the next two days, and settle all issues, and the begin of reviewing various papers in preparation for the initial signing of a Comprehensive Peace Agreement on the date determined by the Southern Mediation Team.

He indicated that the session has discussed the vision on how to form the joint forces, which is concerned with keeping peace in Darfur, and the item of integration of the forces of the armed struggle movements into the various military and security services organs within a timeframe, pointing to the vision presented by the government delegation that they are studying, expressing hope to reach a complete consensus over all the outstanding points as soon as possible.

