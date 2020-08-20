Sudan: Arrangements for Ratifying Riparian Countries' Charter Discussed

19 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamer Eddin, in his office, discussed with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Khartoum, Ali bin Hassan Ja'afar, the current arrangements for ratification of the Charter of the Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The meeting has reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

On his part, the Minister has praised the bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing Sudan's keenness to develop them further.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.