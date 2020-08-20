Sudan: Arrangements for Ratifying Riparian Countries' Charter Discussed

Khartoum — The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamer Eddin, in his office, discussed with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Khartoum, Ali bin Hassan Ja'afar, the current arrangements for ratification of the Charter of the Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The meeting has reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

On his part, the Minister has praised the bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing Sudan's keenness to develop them further.