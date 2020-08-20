Malawi: Ministry Called for Strengthened Coordination Role

Lilongwe — Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare has called for strengthening of coordination role of the Ministry with regard to sharing our priorities with our collaborating Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the country.

The Minister Responsible for Ministry, Patricia Kaliati said this Wednesday during the Ministerial Stakeholders Stock Taking meeting on implementation of gender related interventions in the context of Covid-19: Gender Based Violence (GBV), Women Economic Empowerment (WEE), Decision Making, Laws and Policies, Children, Disability and Social Welfare at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

She said the meeting complements others meetings that bring us together including the Sector Working Group and Technical Working Groups.

"It is my wish that the similar meetings should be replicated all levels in the districts." Kaliati said.

The Minister said this was critical times which need to address key gendered impacts of Covid-19 such as child marriages and early pregnancies.

"We are all aware Covid-19 has caused many disruptions in the country. We have registered over 5,000 cases and over 164 deaths. As we tackle Covid-19, one of the biggest challenges for us all as a sector is the increased number of child marriages and teenage pregnancies. The media reports show a rise of these cases in all the districts." Kaliati pointed out.

She added that working together was one way of achieving results in ensuring that the rights of women and girls are safeguarded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kaliati said in line with government's plans and strategies that the Ministry oversee such as the National Plan of Action on Combating GBV, the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act, the Gender Equality Act, Ending Child Marriage, and Child Care Protection and Justice Act.

The Minister assured that her Ministry would continue to provide leadership and support to International and Local NGOs, Faith Community; Private Sector and all of you as we partner in a journey for equality.

"Let us work together and be transparent in the planning of activities and implementation of actions to avoid duplication of efforts. We are all parties in ending violence against women and girls, including ending child marriages and teen pregnancies," she stated.

UN Women Country Representative in Malawi, Clara Anyangwe said the Covid-19 global pandemic continues to negatively impact our country and communities.

"Our lives are no longer the same as the disruption caused by Covid-19 has affected every aspect of life. We have witnessed increasing burden of work for women in their homes. They have to take care of increased number of family members as school going children are now home for an extended period of time," she said

Anyangwe said this was coupled with their reproductive roles and other unpaid care work, putting a further strain on their lives.

"We have seen the disruption of the economy. Most women carry out small scale businesses which have now slowed down or even closed or suspended, meaning that incomes have dwindled," UN Representative said.

She noted that some women and men who are teachers for example, have lost their income due to closure of schools especially for the private schools.

"We are witnesses of the increased number of unwanted and unplanned teenage pregnancies and child marriages the country is facing," Anyangwe pointed out.