Zimbabwe: Sithethelelwe Sibanda Aims Higher

20 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda, says she wants to take her career to the next level by coaching outside Zimbabwe.

Sibanda has been investing in her coaching career by taking up various courses to improve herself.

"Football is my career, I constantly develop myself and my dream is to coach outside the country one day, obviously for better remuneration and better life," she said.

"I am on the radar of instructors being trained by CAF and I want to be a certified CAF instructor, instructing courses all over Africa."

Between 2018 and 2019, she was part of the inaugural FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme.

The programme saw participants going through a year of acquiring new knowledge, skills and experience.

"The FIFA mentorship was a great programme," she said.

"I definitely benefited a lot."

The former Mighty Warriors star says the background as a footballer made it easy for her to move into coaching.

"I understand how to build better relationships with players and above all having played you understand a lot of things.

"But when you are now a coach one needs to constantly develop themselves to catch up with modern trends, so you have to keep learning," Sibanda said.

She made history by becoming the first female coach to sit on the bench of a top-flight league in the country.

"Besides the national teams I am a local instructor and I also do voluntary coaching in schools," she said.

"I am not attached to any club but, before Covid-19, I was just doing coaching appearances in schools and juniors."

Some of the schools she has worked with are Helemu Primary School in Bulawayo and Somvubu Secondary School.

