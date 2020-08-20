Nigeria: Apprehension As NFF Bigwigs, Staff Face Covid-19 Tests

The atmosphere around the magnificent Sunday Dankaro House, the new secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation will be that of suspense and apprehension as the Management and Staff of the federation would take turns to have their COVID 19 tests this morning.

The General Secretary of the football federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi who addressed the Management and Staff yesterday informed them that the decision to have everyone tested became imperative following the status of a management member who had tested positive for the deadly virus.

He said "Apart from him testing positive, I also had issues and had to go for tests when I was feeling ill and uncomfortable. But the truth is most of us have had contact with one another over the days, thus it is important we do the tests.

"I want to appreciate the Federal Government immensely for their efforts so far to contain the pandemic, and also officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control for agreeing to come to the NFF offices to conduct the tests.

"After the tests, the offices and the entire complex will be disinfected in line with the protocols of the COVID19," said Dr. Sanusi.

In addition, he disclosed that once the results are out, those who tested negative will immediately resume work in the Secretariat while anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate.

A member of staff who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity said the decision to have everyone tested is highly welcomed but scary.

"We know it is something important but it is not an easy decision. When the announcement was made, the first thing that came to my mind was what if I test positive?.

"Like most of my colleagues, I am praying that I test negative. I don't wish to be isolated because of COVID 19," he said.