Malawi: MBC Commits to Change News Bulletin - Hope Chisanu, Maseya, Chinkhwende 'Warehoused'

Public broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), highly considered as a mouth piece for former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has committed to changing the face of its bulletins, saying no news source is barred from featuring on its platforms.

This commitment, according to internal communication Nyasa Times has seen between news management and the reporters, follows a new policy direction the Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako has given the public broadcaster.

The communication also discourages dominating the bulletins with ministerial stories.

MBC has since advised it's staff to engage extra gear in being creative by coming up with story ideas or topical issues that that will be featuring comments from experts.

"Let us also endeavor to do more human interesting stories. We can get a number of expert comments on a specific topic.

"We have equally been advised against bias. Let's strive to balance our stories and when writing let us not be seen to be tailing a line. Let's be independent and impartial.

"No news source has been barred from featuring on our platforms, therefore let us reach out to whoever has to be heard in the story. This will call for us to work extra harder," reads the communication in part.

Recently, Kazako visited MBC - where he worked as a broadcaster for a long time - and reprimanded members of staff for not serving the interests of Malawians.

He pledged to 'sanitize' MBC and challenged the staff members to prove that they can do better.

Kazako assured them that the sanitization process will not be aimed at eliminating workers affiliated to the DPP, but rather using merit.

However, a week after Kazako's tour of MBC, it was directed (directive believed to be from above) that Greyson Chapita, Steven Maseya, Noel Chimkwende, Hope Chisanu, Henry Haukeya, Marie Segula, Barbra Mwandira should not been seen or heard on any of the MBC platforms, mainly MBC TV and Radio.

Commentators argue that MBC needs complete overhaul and new management.